সব মায়ের স্মরণে

After the creation of the world, life emerged. Similar to other creatures, human beings engage in intimate relationships. With the evolution of civilizations, the institution of marriage became a cornerstone of human societies.

Even now, romantic bonds flourish outside of formal marriage. Each day, numerous children are born into this world.

However, not all are fortunate enough to have the presence of both a father and a mother. Yet, countless mothers across the globe persist in single-handedly nurturing their children, despite societal hardships.

A mother's resilience knows no bounds, as she sacrifices everything to raise her child with boundless love.